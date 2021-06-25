Daughter of former Hillsdale clerk charged with stealing thousands from from village

HILLSDALE — The daughter of a former Hillsdale city clerk was charged Friday with stealing thousands from village accounts last month.

Valerie J. Jones, 59, of the 6800 block of Georgeland Avenue in Berkeley, was charged with five felony counts of stealing. Charges say Jones in May made multiple withdrawals from Hillsdale police and municipal accounts totaling $24,800 at Regions Bank branches in St. Louis County.

Hillsdale's current city clerk grew suspicious in early June, charges say, after discovering a cashed $2,500 check that had been made out to Jones' mother, former city clerk Gloria Stewart.

The problem: Stewart, 75, died in September.

The check was from a village account used to store Hillsdale police cash seizures. In addition to being made out to a person who was no longer alive, charges say it was also deemed suspicious because "the only activity on that account should be deposits rather than withdrawals or checks."

A Hillsdale police investigation revealed that Jones, who lived with Stewart until her death, had been recorded by bank surveillance cameras making the illegal withdrawals, charges say.