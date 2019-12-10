ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a north St. Louis County daycare worker Friday with child abuse after she allegedly broke the leg of a 10-month-old boy.
Shakyra L. Nobles "grabbed the child in a rough manner" several times at the daycare center and "manipulated his leg" on Nov. 22, police said. The boy needed leg surgery, police said.
Nobles worked at Covenant for Life Development Center, at 4417 North Highway 67 in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said. No one from the center was available for comment Tuesday.
Nobles, 29, was charged Friday with abuse of a child that resulted in serious injury. Nobles lives in the 4500 block of Overbrook Drive in Pasadena Hills.
St. Louis County Police Officer Andrew Whelehon said in court papers that the daycare center's video surveillance showed Nobles repeatedly grabbing the child. Nobles admitted to police that the boy was injured while she was responsible for his care, Whelehon said.
A judge ordered no bond in the case.