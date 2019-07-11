Updated at 9 a.m.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was gunned down outside of his grandmother’s house on Wednesday night.
Robert Michael “R.J.” Dorsey, was shot about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, in south St. Louis County. He was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not announced any arrests in the case and are asking for the public’s help.
R.J., a student at Bayless High School, had told his sister he would be right back and was going outside to talk with someone, said R.J.’s mother, Bria Dorsey, who was away from the home at the time her son was shot. A gray car had just pulled up in front of the home, relatives say.
A witness told relatives that she had been near R.J.’s grandmother’s home and saw shots fired from the gray sedan, then the car sped off, Bria Dorsey said.
R.J.’s older sister saw her brother on the ground and called her mom on the phone.
“Go lay hands on him and be with him,” a frantic Bria Dorsey instructed her daughter.
The daughter replied: “Mom I am. Mom, it’s bad.”
“She couldn’t stop crying,” Bria Dorsey said.
R.J. was living with his mother and two sisters at his grandmother’s home on Vegas Drive in Affton. In addition to his two sisters, R.J. had three half-siblings. He would have been a junior at Bayless High School in the fall. At 6-foot-6, A.J. played point guard on his school basketball team.
He just turned 16 on Friday and celebrated at Lake of the Ozarks with friends.
At Faith Church locations in Sunset Hills and Earth City, where his mom works as a videographer, R.J. volunteered as a youth leader and was going to be a pastor one day, his mom said.
“He sat in the front row at church,” she said. “Everybody loved him. R.J.’s the funniest, coolest kid. I went to him for counseling. He would give me advice. He was so smart.”
As she mourned Thursday, R.J.’s mom also was trying to do her own detective work to find out with whom her son was associating that could have led to his death. She was seeking information through social media. Her son was smart, she said, but he must have put himself “with the wrong people. Why would he hang out with bad people? He had to have known.”
Bria Dorsey said her sister saw a similar gray car saw in front of house a couple days ago, and Bria Dorsey herself saw her son get into a gray Impala with two young men when she visited her son at a basketball court at a recreation complex in south St. Louis County.
Vegas Drive in south St. Louis County is between Interstate 55 and Lemay Ferry Road. It is just west of the community of Bella Villa.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Sgt. Benjamin Granda didn’t release any details about what led to the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
