De Soto firefighter who suffered heart attack after fire is counted as line-of-duty death

Fitzgerald said BackStoppers was helping Wehlage's father with funeral expenses. Wehlage was divorced and had no children, the fire chief said.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. June 27 at 13644 State Road E. Lightning hit a home and a relatively small fire was in the attic, the fire chief said. Wehlage was the lieutenant on the first truck to arrive at the one-alarm fire. He and his crew went inside the home to extinguish the fire, Fitzgerald said.

Neither Wehlage nor any other firefighter was hurt fighting the blaze. He finished his shift and went home about 7 a.m. the next day, a Sunday. "He passed away at home," said Fitzgerald, who went to Wehlage's home on Tuesday and found him dead when Wehlage failed to show up to work.

Fitzgerald worked with Wehlage for 16 years.

"He was just one of the warmest, biggest heartest people you could ever meet," Fitzgerald said.

Wehlage had been a firefighter for 21 years, the last 17 of which were with De Soto. He spent his first few years in firefighting in Hillsboro. Wehlage was also the district's fire marshal. He graduated from Lindbergh High School, was an Eagle scout and had an associate's degree in building construction.

The funeral procession will leave the Mahn Funeral Home, 900 North Main Street in De Soto, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, and eventually end at St. Lucas Cemetery at 11735 Denny Road.

