De Soto man charged with dismembering dog, leaving it for mother to find

DE SOTO — A Jefferson County man smoked methamphetamine and then used a machete to attack his dog, leaving its dismembered body for his mother to find, according to charges filed Thursday.

Kaleb Reynolds was charged with animal abuse involving torture and armed criminal action in connection to the Feb. 17 incident.

Police allege Reynolds was angry with his mother and girlfriend that day and became even more enraged after he smoked meth using a glass pipe, according to charging documents.

Reynolds' dog then began jumping on him and Reynolds retrieved a machete from his back yard and attacked the dog with it, charges allege.

He left the dog's body for his mother to find later, charging documents said.

Reynolds lives in the 500 block of Donna Drive in De Soto, according to court documents.

No attorney was listed for Reynolds in court records and no additional information was available from authorities.