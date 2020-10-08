 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
De Soto man killed in crash when car hits storm culvert in Jefferson County
0 comments

De Soto man killed in crash when car hits storm culvert in Jefferson County

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorist was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon when the car her was driving ran off a Jefferson County road and hit a concrete storm culvert.

Danny K. Hickman, 58, died at the crash site, along Dry Fork Road near Highway T. 

About 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Hickman was driving south on Dry Fork Road in a 1999 GMC Savannah. Hickman was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a concrete storm culvert and overturned, the patrol said. Hickman was partly thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports