De Soto man killed in crash when car hits storm culvert in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorist was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon when the car her was driving ran off a Jefferson County road and hit a concrete storm culvert.

Danny K. Hickman, 58, died at the crash site, along Dry Fork Road near Highway T.

About 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Hickman was driving south on Dry Fork Road in a 1999 GMC Savannah. Hickman was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a concrete storm culvert and overturned, the patrol said. Hickman was partly thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.