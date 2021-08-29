De Soto man killed in motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A De Soto man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck in the middle of an intersection near Olympian Village in Jefferson County. He was not wearing a helmet, authorities said.

Michael Politte, 55, was driving his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 110 just after 3:30 p.m. when a 1993 Jeep Cherokee driven by Everett Govro, 54, of De Soto, entered the highway’s intersection with Athena School Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Govro, heading north, failed to yield to Politte, authorities said. Politte’s motorcycle hit the front right side of Govro’s car, sending the vehicles spinning and landing off the road.

Politte was pronounced dead at the scene.

