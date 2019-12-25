De Soto man killed in motorcycle crash near Barnhart

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A De Soto man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck from behind by another vehicle, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.

Just after 2 p.m. on Christmas day, Leon J. Barnett, 48, was riding his 1995 Yahama motorbike when he was struck by another motorist, 49, driving a compact sport utility vehicle. Barnett was traveling at a low speed, according to the patrol report, and the Honda CRV struck him from behind.

Barnett was thrown off his bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.