De Soto motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorcyclist from De Soto was fatally injured Sunday in a vehicle crash on Highway P in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Glenn H. Bequette, 40.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway P, north of Missouri Highway 110.

The patrol said Bequette was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle that crossed the center line of Highway P, near 110, overturned and slid off the road.

Bequette was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.