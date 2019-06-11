HILLSBORO • The former president of the Jefferson County Shop With a Cop charity has been charged after police say she stole "several thousands of dollars" from the organization as well as proceeds intended to benefit paralyzed Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, according to court documents.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department investigated allegations of the misuse of funds, which led to the charges against Angela McMunn, the wife of a former police officer, according to Sheriff David Marshak.
"When our agency was asked to participate in the newly re-organized Shop With a Cop, we immediately provided additional oversight to the organization. When allegations surfaced, our office immediately investigated," according Marshak's statement. "Angela McMunn was not supported by, nor was she ever associated with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm proud of our investigators and analyst that worked with prosecutors at the Missouri Attorney General's Office to hold Angela McMunn accountable for the allegations that tarnished the Shop with a Cop name."
It's unclear just how much McMunn is accused of stealing, but court documents indicate she stole small amounts, such as $500 at a time, between August 2016 and November 2017.
Her husband, Mike McMunn was the Interim Police Chief for De Soto. He was terminated in February, and has since filed a lawsuit against the city.
His wife founded the charity in late 2015 to raise money that would allow police officers to take low-income children shopping during the holidays. She served as president of the organization until April 2018, according to court documents.
During her tenure, "on numerous occasions," she used more than $500 of Shop With A Cop money between August and December 2016 and more than $750 between January and November 2017 for personal use including volleyball fees, subdivision dues and loan payments, according to the documents.
After the shooting that left Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion paralyzed from the neck down, McMunn used proceeds from a fundraiser for Flamion for personal expenses, according to the documents. She used a Shop With A Cop bank account to purchase T-shirts showing support for Flamion, advertising that all the proceeds would benefit him.
"While McMunn did make a large donation to Flamion upon closing the account, McMunn also used more than $500 of the proceeds for similar personal purchases," according to the documents.
The Flamions declined to comment.
McMunn has been arrested Tuesday, but has since posted $6,000 bail. Associate Circuit Judge Jeffrey Coleman set her bail and granted a request from prosecutors to set conditions for her release including that she may not collect charitable donations, operate, work or volunteer for, or associate with, any nonprofit.
This past holiday season, the organization sent about 300 kids shopping with officers from Jefferson County, according to its new president, Festus police Cpl. Jessica Griffaw.
