DEA: St. Louis seeing influx of record quantities of deadly fake pain pills

ST. LOUIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration on Monday warned of record quantities of counterfeit pain pills coming into the St. Louis area and the rest of the country along with the deadly dangers those pills can hold.
Todd Zimmerman, head of the St. Louis office of the DEA, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that the local division had broken records in fiscal year 2021, seizing 179 kilograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, which is being abused directly and also being used to make fake pain pills. In 2020, the St. Louis division seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl.
That increase is being seen across the country, Zimmerman and DEA officials said. More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, more than the last two years combined, officials said in a rare "Public Safety Alert" on Monday. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA that contain fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019.
DEA testing shows that two out of every five fake pills made with fentanyl contain a lethal dose of the drug. Fentanyl is driving an "alarming" increase of overdose deaths, the agency said, with 93,000 drug overdose deaths recorded in the U.S. last year.
The fake pills are made in Mexico using fentanyl from China, Zimmerman said. Other pills are made here using fentanyl smuggled from Mexico. They are designed to be indistinguishable from prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam, sold as OxyContin, Percocet, Vicodin and Xanax. Fake stimulants like Adderall are also being made.
But Zimmerman said fentanyl is so deadly that those making the pills have no way of knowing how much fentanyl makes it into each pill, leading to overdoses and fatalities. "We're seeing these folks who have no pharmaceutical training at all … so they're guesstimating how much to put in these pills."
Zimmerman said the rule of thumb is that if 100 kilograms were seized from drug smugglers, an equal amount made it through.
He said the way it is being sold is also changing. Using social media apps like SnapChat, users can order pills, pay for them with other apps and have the pills delivered “under the doormat, around the corner, wherever they want these pills to be dropped off," Zimmerman said.
Because the fakes mimic the real pills, Zimmerman warned, “if you didn’t get prescription OxyContin, Percocet or Xanax and fill it at a legitimate pharmacy, don’t take it.”