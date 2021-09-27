DEA: St. Louis seeing influx of record quantities of deadly fake pain pills

ST. LOUIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration on Monday warned of record quantities of counterfeit pain pills coming into the St. Louis area and the rest of the country along with the deadly dangers those pills can hold.

Todd Zimmerman, head of the St. Louis office of the DEA, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that the local division had broken records in fiscal year 2021, seizing 179 kilograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, which is being abused directly and also being used to make fake pain pills. In 2020, the St. Louis division seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl.

That increase is being seen across the country, Zimmerman and DEA officials said. More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, more than the last two years combined, officials said in a rare "Public Safety Alert" on Monday. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA that contain fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019.

DEA testing shows that two out of every five fake pills made with fentanyl contain a lethal dose of the drug. Fentanyl is driving an "alarming" increase of overdose deaths, the agency said, with 93,000 drug overdose deaths recorded in the U.S. last year.