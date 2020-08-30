DEA warns of pandemic-related, deadly mixture of fentanyl and meth

As meth became scarce during the pandemic, Callahan said people began trying to make it on their own again. When that led to price and purity decreases, dealers started mixing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that's often added to heroin to increase potency. Fentanyl's availability did not change much during the pandemic, Callahan said.

“They are trying to make a stronger product on their kitchen table, which is not the place to make the things we ingest," he said. No one, he said, has the sophistication at home to handle a drug as powerful as fentanyl.

The DEA learned about the recent trend by organizing regular calls and virtual meetings with drug treatment and prevention providers.

Area medical examiners and coroners said they can't necessarily determine which drug in a person's system caused death. Dr. Mary Case, St. Louis County Medical Examiner, said opiate users often add a stimulant, like cocaine or meth, to increase the duration of a high.