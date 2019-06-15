One person died, and two were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Richard Place in the city's Penrose neighborhood, St. Louis police said.
The victim who died was shot several times and was not conscious or breathing at the scene, police said. A second man was also shot multiple times, and a woman was shot in the leg and arm.
Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, which happened about 11:25 a.m.
Police had not released details about a suspect by Saturday afternoon.