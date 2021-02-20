 Skip to main content
Dead man found outside Sunset Hills auto shop
Dead man found outside Sunset Hills auto shop

SUNSET HILLS — Police are investigating after a man's body was found covered in snow outside an auto repair shop Friday afternoon.

Sunset Hills police say they responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Friday at a shop in the 10500 block of Watson Road, near the intersection with South Lindbergh Boulevard. The body was between two cars and covered by snow. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy is pending through the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

