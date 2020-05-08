You are the owner of this article.
Dead man found where tire tracks end on St. Louis sidewalk
A man was found dead early Friday where tire tracks ended on a St. Louis sidewalk, authorities said.

The death of the unidentified victim appears to be connected to a vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue, police said. Authorities believe he was a pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

The man was found dead about 1:45 a.m. Friday on a sidewalk. Vehicle tire marks through a grassy lot ended at the victim, police said.

Caldwell said the vehicle that hit him left the scene, in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, and investigators have not released a description of the vehicle. Police are investigating the case as a fatal accident, she said.

