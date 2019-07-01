Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning on North Highway 67 near Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
Traffic is not being allowed to enter Missouri from Illinois across the Clark Bridge.
The crash was reported about 6:25 a.m. Monday, said St. Louis County police. The crash involves multiple vehicles.
Trooper Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the patrol has sent a crash-reconstruction investigative team to the crash site.
He confirmed that one person has died; no information was immediately available about how many other people were injured and how badly they were hurt.
Thompson said all of the southbound lanes of Highway 67 are closed, as is one northbound lane. He said the investigation could take several hours.
The Clark Bridge carries traffic over the Mississippi River between West Alton in Missouri and Alton in Illinois.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.