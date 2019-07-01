Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning on North Highway 67 near Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
Traffic is not being allowed to enter Missouri from Illinois across the Clark Bridge.
The crash was reported about 6:25 a.m. Monday, according to St. Louis County police.
Trooper Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the patrol has sent a crash-reconstruction investigative team to the crash site.
Thompson said all of the southbound lanes of Highway 67 are closed, as is one northbound lane. He said the investigation could take several hours.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.