Deadly fire in south St. Louis under investigation as arson

ST. LOUIS — An early morning fire Wednesday that killed a woman and critically injured a man was being investigated as arson, police said.

Lt. Scott Aubuchon of the St. Louis Police Department said that the homicide unit was investigating the fire in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue. The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at the brick duplex and firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the home.

Brandon White, who lives in a neighboring duplex, said he awoke early Wednesday to an intense smell of smoke and saw flames when he looked out the window.

White said he was not sure who was home when the fire broke out, but that one man who lived in the duplex was very kind and would often mow the grass of all the residents of the block.

The building had heavy smoke damage on its front.

The fire happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood, where crime for the last six months is down about 4% compared with the same six-month period a year ago.

This is a developing story.

