BERKELEY — Federal law enforcement officers could use deadly force only as a last resort to prevent imminent death or serious injury under a bill to be introduced soon by Rep. William Lacy Clay of University City and some other House Democrats.
The measure also would require state and local governments to pass similar standards for their police agencies or face a cutoff of federal law enforcement aid.
"This new act...changes the way that communities are policed," Clay said Friday at a news conference at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel. "Today we continue to strive towards making our country a more perfect union where black lives are respected and valued."
The measure, he said, would seek to encourage police use of alternative methods of dealing with suspects and de-escalating potentially dangerous situations.
Clay was joined by a co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., at the announcement, held on the fifth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer.
Clay said "Ferguson was a dramatic symptom of an illness that is prevalent across our nation" in which some officers "hired to protect and serve essentially terrorize our communities."
Police generally "use care" when encountering the public, Clay said. He said most officers "could get behind this legislation because they know there are a few in their ranks that may be reckless....in regard to life."
Khanna said the standard proposed in the legislation is similar to what 47 other industrialized nations use.
He predicted that adopting the standard would reduce violence "and lead to less incidents not just for the victims but also for the police officers."
The U.S. Justice Department concluded in an investigation that it was reasonable for Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson to be afraid of Brown in their encounter and thus Wilson could not be prosecuted for fatally shooting the unarmed 18-year-old.
Clay said, however, that he believed that the Brown-Wilson confrontation "could have been defused in another way, from what I know about the incident."
More than 20 other representatives have signed onto the bill, according to a news release issued by Khanna's office.
The release said the measure also has picked up support from the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Clay said he was unaware of the details of current policies of use of deadly force by St. Louis area police departments.