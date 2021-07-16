Deadly shooting in Lake Ozark, Missouri, blamed on motorcycle gangs

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A confrontation between rival motorcycle gangs in a popular Lake of the Ozarks tourist spot left one man dead and four people injured Thursday night.

Dan Field, a spokesperson for the city of Lake Ozark, told The Kansas City Star that authorities couldn't yet say which motorcycle clubs were involved in the deadly confrontation. The victims had not been identified Friday.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday near Casablanca, a bar and restaurant on the strip of businesses along the road that runs across the Bagnell Dam. A message Casablanca posted on its Facebook page said Thursday was “bike night.”

The posting called the shooting “an unfortunate event” and "an isolated incident” and said Casablanca's staff was safe.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the resort community on Memorial Day weekend at the Lazy Gators event venue, which is 7 miles west of the Bagnell strip.

Kansas City-based rapper Vonza Watson was shot in the chest during the altercation in May. No one has been charged with his killing, but the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing.

