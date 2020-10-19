Deadly shooting in Overland stemmed from dispute fueled by alcohol, police say

OVERLAND — A St. Louis County man fatally shot another man Saturday evening in Overland during an argument, police said.

Justin Coffman, 47, of the 11000 block of Patrina Court in South County, was charged Sunday with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said Coffman fatally shot Mark Shepard, 46, about 7:45 p.m. outside a home in the 10200 block of Burdeau Lane during an argument that escalated into violence.

Coffman, his wife and Shepard were visiting a woman who lived at the home on Burdeau when the men began arguing, Mackey said. Coffman fired a warning shot from his .22-caliber pistol in the air, prompting Shepard to punch Coffman in the face. Coffman then shot Shepard once in the torso, killing him.

Mackey didn't know details about the argument but said it started with a dispute over Airdrop, a multimedia sharing function of Apple iPhones.

"I believe alcohol was involved," Mackey said. "Like a lot of things, arguments result from pretty nonconsequential things. It appears a verbal argument turned into a bad situation."

Mackey said Coffman cooperated with police and surrendered his pistol.