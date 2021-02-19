Deadly shooting in St. Louis alley stemmed from dispute over car crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday in a deadly shooting that resulted from an armed confrontation following a car crash.

Jynell E. Luss, 20, of the 5800 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and motor vehicle tampering.

Charges say that about 4:45 p.m. on July 18, Luss fatally shot Adam Martin with a .45-caliber machine pistol in an alley of the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near Page Boulevard.

The shooting followed a discussion among Luss, Martin and three other men who had been riding with Luss in a stolen Hyundai Sonata when it collided with Martin's vehicle, charges say. After the collision, the men in the Hyundai ditched the car and went into an alley where they spoke with Martin, who had a long rifle tucked under his arm and pointed down. Once there, Luss and the others talked with Martin about compensation for the damage to Martin's vehicle.

Luss tried to grab the rifle from Martin, prompting a struggle and Luss "immediately" shooting Martin, charges say. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting in the alley was recorded by surveillance cameras and a witness corroborated what the video showed, according to court documents.