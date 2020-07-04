Deadly shooting Saturday in St. Louis is city's fifth homicide in 36 hours

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with identities of two of the homicide victims.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday morning found a man fatally shot in a vehicle in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

A man was found dead about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Bittner Street, police said. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. No other details were immediately available.

The homicide was among several in St. Louis and St. Louis County over the previous 36 hours.

About 8:10 p.m. Friday, Kevon Watson, 17, was shot and killed Friday evening in the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood, police say. Police said Watson's address was in the 4900 block of Fountain Avenue.

Bander Abdel-Majed, 18, of the 1600 block of Centenary Court, was shot about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard near the city's Fairground Park, police said. He died later at a hospital.

Shortly after noon Friday, a man was fatally shot inside the Quick Shop Market at 4478 Natural Bridge Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. The man has not been identified.