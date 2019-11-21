Subscribe for 99¢
The scene of a Berkeley home where a child died

Clara Spencer, 70, walks past a house on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in the 6200 block of Hancock Avenue in Berkeley. Spencer lives across the street from the house where a baby died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

BERKELEY — The death of a 1-year-old boy at a St. Louis County home on Wednesday is no longer considered suspicious by investigators.

The boy was identified Thursday afternoon as Noah Irvin, 13 months of age.

Berkeley police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Hancock Avenue, where Noah lived, and found him unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County police were initially investigating the death as suspicious, but later released a statement saying the boy's death was due to natural causes.

