BERKELEY — The death of a 1-year-old boy at a St. Louis County home on Wednesday is no longer considered suspicious by investigators.
The boy was identified Thursday afternoon as Noah Irvin, 13 months of age.
Berkeley police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Hancock Avenue, where Noah lived, and found him unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
St. Louis County police were initially investigating the death as suspicious, but later released a statement saying the boy's death was due to natural causes.