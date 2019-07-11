Updated at 1:06 p.m. Thursday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The death of an 87-year-old woman in north St. Louis County has been reclassified as accidental following an autopsy and further investigation, police said Thursday.
Barbara Mabrey was found dead with an apparent head injury at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday inside her home in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive.
Her death was initially described as “suspicious” by police.
Mabrey was found by police officers responding to a call from a “citizen” who summoned them to the home to assist, said spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda.
There were no signs of forced entry at the home, Granda said.