Death of 2-month-old in Greater Ville neighborhood prompts investigation
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday announced they are investigating the sudden death of a 2-month-old girl in the Greater Ville neighborhood. 

The toddler's name was Tamrya Watts. 

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday officers arrived at the 3500 block of North Taylor Street after receiving calls of a 2-month-old unconscious and not breathing.

Watts died later that night after being taken to the hospital, police say. 

Police have not released any other information except that the department's Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division are continuing to investigate Watt's death. 

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the victim's age. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports