Death of man in Hillsdale still a mystery for investigators

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with additional information from police and McGee's relative

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities on Tuesday said they still don't know the manner and cause of death of 22-year-old Jarius E. McGee, whose remains were found on a parking lot earlier this month in Hillsdale.

McGee was last seen on Sept. 13 at his home in the 6400 block of Jesse Jackson Avenue in Hillsdale, police said. The remains were discovered four months later, on Jan. 13, in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue in Hillsdale.

McGee's death is considered suspicious, St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Tuesday. Investigators have no cause or manner of death, she said.

McGee's remains were positively identified on Jan. 14, Panus said.

In November, the Hillsdale Police Department shared a flyer on its Facebook page about McGee. While it wasn't unusual for him to leave the house without warning, the flyer said, it was unusual for him to leave without his wallet, headphones and phone charger.

McGee's mother, Shemika McGee, reported it to Hillsdale police a few days after her son went missing. She said she was delayed in making the missing-person report because she felt ill after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

When the remains were discovered, police asked for her son's dental records to identify them. His remains were found on the parking lot of a pallet yard, just around the corner from the home she shared with her son.

Hillsdale is a village of about 1,400 residents in north St. Louis County.

Shemika McGee said her son worked in home health care. He is survived by a 5-year-old daughter.

"I'm so destroyed right now," Shemika McGee said. "He was my only child, and I've been a mother since I was 14."

Shemika McGee is trying to raise money to pay for her son's funeral. Relatives are planning a balloon launch at 3 p.m. Saturday at 3801 Nelson Drive in Northwoods.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

