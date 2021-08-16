 Skip to main content
Death of man in Walnut Park West neighborhood is suspicious, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police say the death of a man Sunday morning in the Walnut Park West neighborhood is suspicious.

The man was found dead about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard. He was in a yard and had abrasions and trauma to his head, police said.

He was in his 50s but police said Monday they don't know his name. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

