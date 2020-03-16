Death of person whose body found in Mississippi River deemed suspicious, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The body of an adult was found in the Mississippi River on Monday close to the 11600 block of Riverview Drive in north St. Louis County, police said.

The body was discovered about 11:30 a.m. and police have categorized it as a suspicious death. Authorities did not provide any additional details.

The death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.