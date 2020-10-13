Death of St. Charles County official now seen as suspicious

ST. CHARLES — Investigators who initially believed the August death of St. Charles County counselor John Watson was an accident are now saying the circumstances appear suspicious, county Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tuesday.

The original cause of death appeared to be from a fall down a set of stairs at Watson's Lake Saint Louis home, but Lohmar said some aspects of the death seem to be inconsistent with an accident.

A further review of Watson's death "revealed potentially suspicious circumstances," Lohmar said in a statement.

"We will await the official findings from the medical examiner's office before we can determine the next steps,” he said.

Before being appointed as St. Charles County's top attorney last year, Watson had been chief of staff to Gov. Jay Nixon for 17 years, when Nixon served as both governor and attorney general.