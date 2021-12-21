 Skip to main content
Death of St. Louis man shot in September now classified as a homicide
ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old driver who was critically injured in September after being shot and crashing his car has died of his injuries, St. Louis police said Tuesday.

Kent Hamm was injured on Sept. 10 in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. After being shot in the head, he crashed his vehicle into a building in the Kingsway East neighborhood. He died Oct. 18.

The St. Louis medical examiner ruled on Dec. 16 that the death was a homicide. Homicide detectives plan to seek upgraded charges.

Hamm lived in the 4700 block of Cote Brilliante.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested a 35-year-old man for assault. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Crowder with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Crowder lives in the 9700 block of Lorna Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County.

