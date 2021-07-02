Death of woman found on St. Louis railroad tracks in May investigated as homicide

ST. LOUIS — The death of a woman who was found on railroad tracks in May is now being investigated as a homicide, St. Louis police said.

The victim was identified as Lynette Lecates, 41, of the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

Police said Lecates was found on the railroad tracks May 23 in the 5200 block of South 38th Street. She was suffering from injuries to her face and body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

She died of her injuries on June 9. On Thursday, the medical examiner's office told police the death was classified as a homicide.

Police said they had no suspects in her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

