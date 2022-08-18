 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death of woman in St. Louis investigated as homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday as a homicide.

The woman, in her 60s, was found dead about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Officers had been asked to make a well-being check and found her dead outside. Authorities haven't released her name.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
