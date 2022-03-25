Deaths of boy, girl in downtown St. Louis investigated as a murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS — A boy and girl were found dead in an apartment in downtown St. Louis early Friday, and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

They were found after a shooting call around 2 a.m. Friday at South 10th and Spruce streets.

Police said the boy was 14 years old and the girl was 12 years old.

The girl is being called the "suspect," as police investigators believe she caused the boy's death, then killed herself.

Authorities did not release their names.

For hours, police were mum about the crime, withholding the age of those involved and saying only that a male and female were discovered at 2:07 a.m. unconscious and not breathing after a shooting call.

But Brian Powe was outside Cupples Station Loft Apartments on Friday afternoon with his two dogs. He said he’s lived in the building, at 1023 Spruce Street, for almost 14 years.

Powe said he heard the shooting from his third floor apartment about 1:30 a.m. and said it occurred in a different unit on the same floor.

Powe said he heard two pops and at first thought they were firecrackers going off. He learned later it was a shooting.

“The owners of the apartment weren’t even there,” Powe said. “Because they rent it out like an Airbnb.”

Another resident, who only gave a first name of Dom, said he heard a woman screaming around the same time.

"I'm on my lunch break right now and pretty much the entire time I've been at work I've just been hearing echoes of that mom screaming," he said. "I've been thinking about that all morning."

Cupples Station Loft Apartments is a large brick apartment building just two blocks northwest of Busch Stadium. To the building's south is an empty lot and a parking garage. To the north, the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse.

It was violent 12 hours across the city, between about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday.

A man was found shot dead in a vehicle in the Baden neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was shot in the hand in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

And a St. Louis police officer escaped injury after being stabbed in his ballistic vest by a knife-wielding assailant in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The officer's partner shot and critically injured the man with the knife.

Check back for updates.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

