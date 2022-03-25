Deaths of boy, girl in downtown St. Louis investigated as a murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS — A boy and girl were found dead in an apartment in downtown St. Louis early Friday, and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.
They were found after a shooting call around 2 a.m. Friday at South 10th and Spruce streets.
Police said the boy was 14 years old and the girl was 12 years old.
The girl is being called the "suspect," as police investigators believe she caused the boy's death, then killed herself.
Authorities did not release their names.
For hours, police were mum about the crime, withholding the age of those involved and saying only that a male and female were discovered at 2:07 a.m. unconscious and not breathing after a shooting call.
But Brian Powe was outside Cupples Station Loft Apartments on Friday afternoon with his two dogs. He said he’s lived in the building, at 1023 Spruce Street, for almost 14 years.
People are also reading…
Powe said he heard the shooting from his third floor apartment about 1:30 a.m. and said it occurred in a different unit on the same floor.
Powe said he heard two pops and at first thought they were firecrackers going off. He learned later it was a shooting.
“The owners of the apartment weren’t even there,” Powe said. “Because they rent it out like an Airbnb.”
Another resident, who only gave a first name of Dom, said he heard a woman screaming around the same time.
"I'm on my lunch break right now and pretty much the entire time I've been at work I've just been hearing echoes of that mom screaming," he said. "I've been thinking about that all morning."
Cupples Station Loft Apartments is a large brick apartment building just two blocks northwest of Busch Stadium. To the building's south is an empty lot and a parking garage. To the north, the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse.
It was violent 12 hours across the city, between about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday.
A man was found shot dead in a vehicle in the Baden neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was shot in the hand in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.
And a St. Louis police officer escaped injury after being stabbed in his ballistic vest by a knife-wielding assailant in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The officer's partner shot and critically injured the man with the knife.
Check back for updates.
Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street as he was standing in a parking lot with two other teens.
The teen was one of three men injured; he was shot in the face, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, officers said.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.