JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican-backed plan to turn control of the St. Louis Police Department over to the state could face headwinds in the final four weeks of Missouri’s legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said late last week that a separate plan for a special prosecutor in St. Louis could have more support from fellow Republicans.

“I think probably the efforts to do something to address the Kim Gardner issue probably has a little broader support … on our side of the aisle than the state takeover,” Rowden told reporters Thursday.

Both plans cleared the House earlier this legislative session over Democratic opposition, but have not been debated in the slower-moving Senate. And the clock is ticking on this year's legislative session, which ends May 12.

House Bill 301, the special prosecutor bill, is scheduled for a vote in the Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee on Monday, positioning the plan for floor debate.

Rowden said to expect “one really significant and robust conversation” on crime.

On the Senate floor, senators could try to amend the special prosecutor bill to add the state takeover of police, which would likely cause Democrats to voice opposition through lengthy floor speeches.

“I would assume all those issues are on the table,” Rowden said.

Rowden said some fellow Republicans have expressed concerns over the state takeover of the St. Louis police department. “We’ve heard, in some instances, just that it’s hard to quantify whether or not that actually ends up being successful,” he said.

Kansas City police are also under state control and the city also grapples with high crime. St. Louis' department was returned to the city following a 2012 statewide referendum.

“There’s actually fairly good and coherent arguments on both sides,” Rowden said. “But we do know that, at the end of the day, regardless of what we do on state control of police, if we don’t have a prosecutor who's willing to prosecute crime, none of that stuff matters.”

Gardner has been under fire at the state Capitol this year. A February car accident that left a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee without her legs has fueled calls for a special prosecutor in St. Louis: The man accused of causing the accident, Daniel Riley, had violated his bond more than 50 times.

Rowden said at the time that Gardner was “incompetent and grossly unfit to hold her office.”

An aide for Gardner later blamed the judge, saying Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach refused to revoke bond.

“The issue was framed erroneously as her (Gardner) having allowed Daniel Riley to remain out on bond,” Redditt Hudson, diversion specialist for Gardner, told the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee in February.

In the meantime, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, has been trying to remove Gardner, a Democrat, from office.

And one of her top assistants quit Friday, citing a toxic work environment and "untenable" work load.