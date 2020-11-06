Deer hunts are on at St. Louis County parks, as judge rules she won’t stop them

CLAYTON — Archery hunts of deer will go ahead as scheduled in four St. Louis County parks on Saturday, after a circuit court judge ruled Friday evening she would not halt them.

A group of animal rights activists and two St. Louis County residents had filed a lawsuit to stop the hunts, which are scheduled from Saturday through Nov. 30 at Creve Coeur Lake, Queeny, Greensfelder and Jefferson Barracks parks.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Daniel Kolde, argued the hunts would be dangerous to park visitors and that his clients had been denied due process to weigh in on the plan because the county's zoning ordinance required any change of a park's use to go before voters, and the county never did.

A lawyer for the county, Steve Capizzi, argued the plaintiffs did not have standing file suit because they could not prove they would be harmed if the deer hunts proceeded.

“Not being able to use a park does not equal standing,” he said.