 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deer smashes through UMB Bank window in downtown St. Louis

  • 0
UMB Bank

The UMB Bank location at Broadway and Market in downtown St. Louis, as seen in Google StreetView.

ST. LOUIS — A deer smashed through a downtown bank window early Thursday morning, according to police.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a call at UMB Bank, at the corner of Market and Broadway streets, shortly before 5:45 a.m.

There, they said they discovered a deer had smashed through one of the building's windows. 

Officers contacted Wildlife Rescue, however the deer fled the area.

While the condition of the deer was unknown Thursday morning, police said no humans were injured. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News