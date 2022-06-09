Deer smashes through UMB Bank window in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A deer smashed through a downtown bank window early Thursday morning, according to police.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a call at UMB Bank, at the corner of Market and Broadway streets, shortly before 5:45 a.m.

There, they said they discovered a deer had smashed through one of the building's windows.

Officers contacted Wildlife Rescue, however the deer fled the area.

While the condition of the deer was unknown Thursday morning, police said no humans were injured.