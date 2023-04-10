ST. LOUIS — A local defense attorney announced Monday he will challenge the city's embattled top prosecutor in next year's Democratic primary.

David Mueller, 37, is a criminal defense attorney who grew up in Normandy, attended St. Louis University High School and then a small university in Atlanta to play soccer. He later got his law degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

He has worked as a public defender, a private civil attorney and a criminal defense attorney.

Now, he says he wants to take over and reform a circuit attorney's office under threat of a state takeover.

"I'm not interested in politics," he said. "I'm interested in actually doing the job."

Mueller said he has watched for six years as current Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office has struggled to handle prosecutions. But the case that sparked his candidacy was that of his client, Levi Henning, who was charged in 2021 with killing a high school senior in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The case was bad from the start, Mueller said: A search warrant contained false statements. Prosecutors took months to turn over key evidence. There was a clear link in the investigation to another man.

Eventually, the charges were dropped, but the damage had already been done, Mueller said. Henning sat in jail for years for something he didn't do. The man who did it may go free. Police are starting from scratch three years later.

"I think about the Levi Henning case, and I know it's happening every day," he said.

To change things, Mueller said he'd start by taking on his own caseload so that he would be a visible leader, directly accountable in court.

"Visibility is accountability," he said.

He'd also make sure to hire qualified people, train them and empower them to make decisions on prosecutions instead of waiting for permission from the top.

And he pledged to deliver on a number of progressive issues, including ending the death penalty, which he called a "huge waste" of resources.

Mueller said he also wants to end cash bail because of the disparities it creates between wealthy and poor defendants. He argued that if someone is a big enough risk to be held before trial, they will be held without bond.

He also proposed turning over investigations of police shootings to surrounding counties in the region, arguing that police and prosecutors should have a close relationship, and it could create a conflict. In turn, he said, he'd work with prosecutors in other counties to help with their cases, too.

Ultimately, the city is at a crossroads, Mueller said. People are leaving its borders in droves. And if they don't feel safe, they'll continue to leave or won't relocate here, he said.

"If we don't fix it now, I don't know if we'll ever recover," he said.

Gardner's term is up in January, 2025. Elections are in August and November next year.