ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A West County man who made threatening phone calls to Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka and Eureka City Hall and then sent threats via Facebook to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been given a deferred sentence as part of an alternative court program.
Ethan Aron, 40, of the 800 block of Parma Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County near Ballwin, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of making a terrorist threat for calling Six Flags between Oct. 27 and 29 and telling a worker he would "shoot up" the amusement park. Charges said he called Six Flags more than 30 times over the three-day period.
He was also accused of calling Eureka City Hall more than 10 times and leaving at least one message saying he would kill people there.
After the Post-Dispatch reported Aron's case in November, the newspaper received Facebook messages threatening violence if the story about him was not removed from STLtoday.com.
On Jan. 23, prosecutors charged Aron with three counts of felony harassment. Court documents said Aron was upset with a Eureka police detective, a St. Louis County police detective and the Post-Dispatch for publishing an article about the charges filed against him in November.
“Since that time, the defendant has created several Facebook accounts in which he threatened the lives” of the detectives and “has repeatedly sent Facebook messages and emails to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch threatening the lives of employees.”
On Tuesday, Aron pleaded guilty to five felony counts in both cases and was assigned to a mental health court program.
His lawyer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.