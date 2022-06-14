Dellwood man admits 2018 murder for a 15-year prison term

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man has pleaded guilty in a 2018 killing in exchange for a 15-year prison term.

Gill pleaded guilty Friday to armed criminal action and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 6, 2018, fatal shooting of Donald Lang, 21, said Gill's lawyer Terry Niehoff.

Gill was 17 at the time of the killing. Lang was found dead by a passerby on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Chambers Road, police said.

Online court records did not reflect Gill's guilty pleas but a court clerk confirmed the pleas and sentence. Niehoff said the plea agreement, which Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach accepted, was "a very fair resolution."

Police said that when officers arrested Gill at a Ferguson apartment complex, they found two AR-15-style rifles, a bulletproof vest, a handgun and suspected fentanyl.

