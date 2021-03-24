Dellwood man charged after shot fired outside Town and Country store

UPDATED at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday with Dellwood address for defendant and other details from court documents.

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Louis County prosecutors charged a Dellwood man Wednesday with assault after authorities say he fired a gunshot at Home Depot loss-prevention officers trying to stop him from shoplifting.

James McDaniel Jr., 31, was being held in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. McDaniel had no attorney listed in online court records. Police said he lives in Spanish Lake, but charges list his home address in the 1500 block of Kappel Drive in Dellwood.

McDaniel is accused of firing the shot about 5:45 p.m. Saturday outside the Home Depot, at 13929 Manchester Road. No one was hurt.

Loss-prevention officers had tried to detain McDaniel and two other people for shoplifting. They ran off and jumped into two cars, and the shot was fired during the escape, authorities said.

Police spotted one of the getaway cars entering northbound Interstate 270 from Manchester Road and chased it long enough to copy the license plate to check who owned it, authorities said. The suspect was driving erratically so officers called off the pursuit because of safety concerns, Town and Country police Chief James Cavins said.

Police said Michael Jackson, 54, of St. Louis, was with McDaniel and has been charged with a municipal offense of stealing. Police said they are searching for a woman who was with the men during the shoplifting.

