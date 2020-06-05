Dellwood man charged in double shooting that killed Florissant woman

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man faces a murder charge in the death of a Florissant woman who was gunned down in a double shooting last weekend in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.

A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered that Raymond A. House, 35, be held without bond as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. House also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

House, of the 10000 block of Lakemoor Drive in Dellwood, is accused of killing Marcia Brown and injuring a 30-year-old man in a shooting. Both victims were found in a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Grand Boulevard on the morning of May 30.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Brown, 25, lived in the 1700 block of Clover Lane in Florissant. She was shot several times in her torso and died at a hospital. The man in the car with her survived being shot and was in critical condition. Police did not identify him.