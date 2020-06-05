You are the owner of this article.
Dellwood man charged in double shooting that killed Florissant woman
Dellwood man charged in double shooting that killed Florissant woman

Raymond House

Raymond House, in an undated booking photo provided by St. Louis police.

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man faces a murder charge in the death of a Florissant woman who was gunned down in a double shooting last weekend in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.

A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered that Raymond A. House, 35, be held without bond as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. House also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

House, of the 10000 block of Lakemoor Drive in Dellwood, is accused of killing Marcia Brown and injuring a 30-year-old man in a shooting. Both victims were found in a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Grand Boulevard on the morning of May 30.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Brown, 25, lived in the 1700 block of Clover Lane in Florissant. She was shot several times in her torso and died at a hospital. The man in the car with her survived being shot and was in critical condition. Police did not identify him.

Court documents show that House was charged Sunday, although police did not announce the charges until Friday. No attorney was listed in court records as representing Howard.

In March, Howard was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for an alleged offense in August 2019, records show. 

