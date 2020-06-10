Dellwood man charged in fatal shooting of half-brother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man was charged Monday in a deadly shooting last week in Dellwood.

Quintin K. Morris, 31, of the 1700 block of Grafton Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bail was set at $1 million cash-only.

Morris is charged with fatally shooting his half-brother Toreyon Bledsoe, 38, at their mother's home about 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Charges say Morris and Bledsoe argued, then exchanged gunfire inside the home. Authorities say Morris shot Bledsoe as Bledsoe retreated to a side room of the basement.

Police recovered three handguns, all believed to have been fired during the shootout.

Morris is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, according to North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin. He said evidence at the scene indicates Morris was the aggressor in the shootout.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.