JENNINGS — St. Louis County prosecutors charged a Dellwood man on Thursday in connection with Wednesday's shooting death of a 17-year-old in Jennings. Police were searching for a second gunman.
Deryon Thomas, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was being held in lieu of $1 million cash bail. Thomas lives in the 1600 block of Chelsey Drive in Dellwood.
The victim, Caleb Smith, was gunned down Wednesday. Smith is at least the eighth child (age 17 years and younger) to die from gunshot wounds in St. Louis County this year.
Jennings School District officials confirmed Thursday that Smith had been a student at Jennings High School. Superintendent Art McCoy said Smith had not shown up for school on the day he was shot. The scene of the shooting is about a mile and a half from the school.
"It's really a sad situation," McCoy said, adding that the district may plant a tree for Smith, as they've done to memorialize students in the past. "I really wish the young man had chosen to come to school that day. Because he would have been safe."
St. Louis County police officers found Smith dead about 1 p.m. Wednesday in an alley in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place, a few blocks from his home. Smith lived in the 7200 block of Jenwood Avenue, on the border of Jennings and Flordell Hills. He had been shot in the head.
Police have not released a possible motive for the slaying.
In court papers, police said Thomas and another man chased Smith into the alley. The other man fired multiple shots in Smith's direction while Thomas "took a knee and pointed something he had in his hand toward the direction of Caleb Smith," the court documents allege.
Cartridge casings found in the area, police said, made it clear that weapons of two different calibers were used.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.