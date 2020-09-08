Dellwood man charged with murder after shooting kills 30-year-old

DELLWOOD — A 37-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing another man just after midnight Monday in Dellwood, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Timothy J. Lee Jr., of Dellwood, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and possession of a gun by a felon Monday in the death of Mark Ford, 30, of Breckinridge Hills.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to the fatal shooting in the 10700 block of Trask Drive, the residential street where Lee lives, about 12:45 a.m.

Within hours of the shooting, the Major Case Squad was activated and Lee was arrested in the case.

Lee has a prior felony conviction from 2001 after he pleaded guilty to property damage motivated by race.

In that case, Lee and another man were at a service station when they pulled up to a car that was occupied by a Black teenage passenger and a Hispanic teenage driver. Lee and the other man directed a racial slur at the driver, then got out and poured a beer on the Black teen. Lee then hit the car's hood and fender with a shovel, according to stories in the Post-Dispatch from the time.

Lee is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police did not release any more information on the shooting Tuesday. A mugshot of Lee was not immediatly available.

