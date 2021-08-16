Dellwood man exposes three children to fentanyl by kissing them, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man was charged Monday with child endangerment after police said he exposed three children to fentanyl by kissing them after he snorted fentanyl.

Sean Kirkman, 33, of the 1700 block of Dowd Drive, was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment — one for each child that police said he exposed. Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates was involved in at least six in 10 overdose deaths last year.

On Saturday, charges say, police were called to a home in the 9900 block of Hobbitt's Glen Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County near Moline Acres and found a child struggling to breathe and unresponsive. Authorities used Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, to revive the child.

That child and two siblings tested positive for fentanyl after Kirkman, the boyfriend of the children's mother, kissed the children the prior evening after snorting fentanyl, charges said.

A judge set Kirkman's bail at $250,000 cash-only.

