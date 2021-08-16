 Skip to main content
Dellwood man exposes three children to fentanyl by kissing them, charges say
0 comments

Dellwood man exposes three children to fentanyl by kissing them, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man was charged Monday with child endangerment after police said he exposed three children to fentanyl by kissing them after he snorted fentanyl.

Sean Kirkman, 33, of the 1700 block of Dowd Drive, was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment — one for each child that police said he exposed. Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates was involved in at least six in 10 overdose deaths last year.

Sean Kirkman

Sean Kirkman was charged Aug. 16, 2021, with three counts of child endangerment.

On Saturday, charges say, police were called to a home in the 9900 block of Hobbitt's Glen Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County near Moline Acres and found a child struggling to breathe and unresponsive. Authorities used Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, to revive the child.

That child and two siblings tested positive for fentanyl after Kirkman, the boyfriend of the children's mother, kissed the children the prior evening after snorting fentanyl, charges said.

A judge set Kirkman's bail at $250,000 cash-only.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News