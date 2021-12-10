Dellwood man gets 10-year prison term in 2020 killing

CLAYTON — A Dellwood man has reached a plea deal with prosecutors for a 10-year prison term in a 2020 killing.

Timothy J. Lee Jr., 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed criminal action, unlawful gun possession and a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in the Sept. 7, 2020, shooting death of Mark Ford.

Lee admitted killing Ford, 30, of Breckenridge Hills about 12:45 a.m. that morning in the 10700 block of Trask Drive. Lee was originally charged with second-degree murder and the other counts.

Lee's case was set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer, who accepted Lee's pleas and sentenced him to prison.

Lee's lawyer could not be reached.

