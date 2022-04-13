Dellwood man gets 35 years for shooting and paralyzing girlfriend in 2018

CLAYTON — A Dellwood man was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years after being convicted of shooting and paralyzing his girlfriend in 2018.

Circuit Judge Thomas Albus sentenced Jerome Tolliver, 37, for convictions of domestic assault and armed criminal action. A jury found Tolliver guilty in February.

Police said that on Jan. 23, 2018, Tolliver shot his girlfriend at a home in the 1800 block of Flicker Drive in Florissant. The woman was shot three times and paralyzed from the waist down.

"Considering the seriousness of this crime, this sentence is appropriate, and we pray this courageous victim takes some solace in knowing that he will, in fact, be confined for a very long time," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Tolliver's lawyer, Robert Taaffe, said, "The whole thing is tragic. Nothing good came out of all this."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.