Dellwood man gets seven-year term for killing half-brother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man has been sentenced to seven years for killing his half-brother in 2020 during a shootout.

Quintin K. Morris, 33, of the 1700 block of Grafton Drive, entered an Alford plea April 6 to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting his half-brother Toreyon Bledsoe, 38, at their mother's Dellwood home.

Morris was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. An Alford plea is when a defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict without admitting guilt. Prosecutors dismissed the charge of armed criminal action.

Morris' case was set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin.

Authorities said Morris and Bledsoe exchanged gunfire in the basement about 5:45 a.m. on June 6, 2020. Each was shot multiple times.

Police recovered three handguns, all believed to have been fired during the shootout.

Morris' lawyer, Brianne Besheer, said the case was a triable self-defense case but that the parties instead decided to resolve it. She said Morris returned fire in self-defense and that he is remorseful for killing his brother.

