Dellwood man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Earth City murder

Michael Barney

Michael Barney, 34, was charged with second-degree murder in the June 1 fatal shooting of Demetris Bogard, 29. 

EARTH CITY — A Dellwood man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a man in June 2020 before flagging down a car to flee the scene. 

Michael Barney, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting Demetris Bogard, 29, of St. Louis.

Judge Ellen Ribaudo sentenced Barney to 10 years on the murder charge and three years for armed criminal action, to run at the same time. Barney will also get credit for more than two years of time already served. 

Police found the victim, Bogard, with a gunshot wound to his back the afternoon of June 1, 2020, in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites at 3250 Rider Trail South in Earth City. He died at a hospital from the injury. 

After the shooting, Barney flagged down a driver who drove him to a Fenton gas station.

The driver told police Barney was out of breath, pulled a semiautomatic pistol from his waistband and kept it on his lap" as they passed a police car responding to the shooting," authorities said in 2020. 

The driver identified Barney from a photo lineup. 

Attorney Scott Rosenblum represented Barney in the case. 

